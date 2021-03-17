Bowling Green, Kentucky - Dana L. Bluett age 45 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Monday, March 15, 2021. Dana is survived by her parents Shirley & Paul D. Beasley, and family all of Bowling Green, KY. Walk-Through Visitation-4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, 201 Center St, Bowling Green, KY. Private -Services, 12:00 Noon-1:30 PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Our Lord's Temple, 834 Pearl St, Bowling Green, KY. Private Interment-Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY.