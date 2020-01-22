Bowling Green - Dane Lee Stivers, 23 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
The Warren County native was a son of Michelle Stivers Reece. He was a concrete construction worker.
His survivors include his mother, Michelle Reece; two brothers, Morgan and Chance Fields; his grandmother, Mona Bagby; three sisters, Rachel Shavelieva (Michael), Sarah Garcia (David) and Hannah Vincent (Ethan), one aunt, Sherry Hulsey (Robert) one great uncle, James Register (Sherry); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service 4 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
