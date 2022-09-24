Bowling Green - Daniel Woodrow "Danny" Thomas, 63 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Woodrow Thomas and Dolly Biggerstaff Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Thomas. Danny was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He competed in both local and national special Olympics especially in Bowling. He was a fun loving young man with lots of love to give and never met a stranger. To know Danny was to love Danny.
Leaving to cherish his memory and love is his sister, Becky Burns (Phil), a half brother, Gary Biggerstaff (Connie); two nieces, Jennifer Burns (Greg Wilson) of Coco, Florida and Mary Bingham (Johnny); one aunt, Barbara Whitaker Williams (Billy); his precious furbaby, Molly; several cousins and special friends, Kacey Hendrick and family.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel Cemetery Fund, 4800 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, KY 42103
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.