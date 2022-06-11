Bowling Green - Daniel (Danny) W. Montgomery, age 61, passed away June 10, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born in the spring of 1961 to Mr. Daniel Paul Montgomery and the late Mary Jane (Wilson) Montgomery. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Allen Crews.
Danny made his living as a diesel mechanic, where he met many friends. Being the genuine person he was, he never met a stranger. His true pride and joy was his family, especially his grand 'girls'. Danny enjoyed fishing, old cars, and had an unconditional love for anyone he met.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 and half years, Norene (Massey) Montgomery; son Keith Montgomery (Kristie); daughter Brandy Crews (James); four grand 'girls'; Brittany Cowles (Andrew), Elizabeth Crews (Cody), Catherine Montgomery, and Lila Jane Montgomery. He is also survived by his sister Tressa Jeter (David); nephews Brandon and Conner Jeter as well as a niece, Jasmine Jeter.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Penns Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made out to Cruisn' for A Cure.
