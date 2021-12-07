Bowling Green – Daniel Dexter Himmelbrand, 19, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 in Nashville, TN. Daniel was born August 3, 2002 in Bowling Green, KY. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Everett & Mary Himmelbrand.
Daniel was a college student and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Daniel was a special young man, he loved his family and friends, and he will be missed by all who knew him, but we know now that he is in the Arms of Jesus.
Daniel's memories will be cherished by his parents Thaddeus and Anne Himmelbrand, two brothers Matthew (Gracie), Samuel Himmelbrand and two sisters Grace & Isabella Himmelbrand. Also his maternal grandparents Tom and Pat Volk. Daniel also has several aunts, uncles and cousins that survive.
Funeral mass will be conducted, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Rosary will be said at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Also visitation will be at 9:00 am Saturday until time of Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.