Bowling Green, Kentucky - Daniel John Denihan Sr. 58, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born to the late Richard Patrick Denihan and Sharon (Vanderwalker) Cox, of Tennessee on July 20, 1962 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Danny was a car mechanic at the General Motors Plant, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was also a member of Hillvue Heights Baptist Church and he was also a Freemason.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Monica Denihan; sons, Daniel John Denihan, Jr., Justin Alan Denihan, and Christian Joseph Denihan; brothers, Patrick Denihan and Mike Denihan (Sue); step-father, Harold Cox; and father-in-law, Albert DiMaggio.
Cremation was chosen with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.