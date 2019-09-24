Bowling Green - Daniel Lee Armey born January 10, 1995 went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019. Daniel loved the outdoors and was passionate about hunting. Being in the woods was where he found peace. He was the most enthusiastic sports fan you would ever meet. Daniel's favorite teams were the UK Wildcats and the Dallas Cowboys. Win or lose, he was always loyal.
Daniel loved music and when he was happiest, he was usually singing. He loved his friends, his dog and his momma. He will live in our hearts.
Daniel is survived by his mother, Sandy Stiles; his father, Dale Armey; an aunt, Patty DeJarnztte; his grandparents, David and Sharon Armey as well as a sister, Victoria Armey and his special buddy, his dog, Dude. Several aunts and cousins also survive.
A memorial visitation time will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane). The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.