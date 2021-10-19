Bowling Green – Daniel Lee Yoakem, age 64, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Medina County, Ohio native was born November 20, 1956 to the late Leo Edward Yoakem and Lucille (Hicks) Yoakem. Daniel was a loving husband, father, “Papaw” and friend. At a young age his family moved from Ohio to Edmonson County, Kentucky, where he grew up working in the tobacco fields. After high school, he moved to Arkansas where he started his life, career and family. After many dedicated years in the construction/trucking industry, he moved back to Kentucky to retire. Daniel had many passions in life, family, woodworking and travel were just a few of them. He loved spending time at the cabin in the smokey mountains and playing cards with friends and family. Daniel loved to cook and loved to make people smile. If his jokes didn’t do it, or his legendary cinnamon rolls didn’t do it, one of his big soul touching hugs would surely do the trick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Leo Thomas Yoakem, Steven Dale Yoakem, and Charles Yoakem. His memories will be cherished by his loving wife, Deborah Dearing-Yoakem; sons, Joseph Adam Yoakem (fiance, Sydney Morse), Justin Daniel Yoakem; sisters, Judy Wood, Margaret Tallant; brothers, Michael Yoakem, Richard Yoakem, Ronnie Yoakem, John Yoakem and Roy Neal Yoakem; grandchildren, Autumn Yoakem, Zoella Yoakem, Waylon Yoakem and Melody Morse; several nieces and nephews also survive. Daniel’s wishes were to be cremated and the family will be holding a private celebration of life. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.
