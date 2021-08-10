Smiths Grove – Danny Duvall, 80 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born in Glasgow to the late Marvin and Dallas Gentry Duvall and is preceded in death by an infant sister, Oneda Duvall and a brother, Pat Duvall. Danny was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and a retired district supervisor of the Kentucky State Probation and Parole, a long time Director of Warren County Farm Bureau and served two years on the State Board of Directors. Recently Farm Bureau established a four year scholarship for a high school graduate in Dan’s name. It was one of two established at that time. He was a WKU Graduate. Dan loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. His survivors include his wife, Margie Duvall; two sons, Steve Duvall and Scott Duvall (Shaye); one daughter, Sandra Cooke (Jimmy), three grandchildren, Daniel Cooke (Shannon), Marissa Cooke and Matthew Cooke; one future great granddaughter Maci Rae Cook due in September 2021; one brother, Doug Duvall; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Oakland Baptist Church Youth, P O Box 154, Oakland, KY 42159 or Hosparus Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103