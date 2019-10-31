Bowling Green - Daniel Adamson, 63, passed away surrounded by family at Hospice of SoKY. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 12 until 2 p.m., Sunday all at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with funeral service conducted at 2:00 p.m. A full obituary may be seen at jckirbyandson.com.
