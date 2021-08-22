Franklin, KY – Mr. Daniel W. Joiner, age 66, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at 12:26 PM at the Commonwealth Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, August 24th from 6:00 AM to funeral service time at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, KY. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 24th at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, KY. Daniel was born on January 24th, 1955 in Hopkinsville, KY to the late Walton Joiner and the late Mary Vier Joiner. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Wimpee and a nephew, William “Will” Wimpee. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Suzanne Joiner; 2 children, Hugh Joiner of Parkland, FL and Samantha Nealy (Justin) of Franklin, KY; 2 grandchildren, Ezekiel “Zeke” Nealy and Sophia Nealy; a brother, Terry Joiner (Melita) of Franklin, KY, sister, Angela Weldon of Atlanta, Ga, 2 nieces and 3 nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews. Daniel is a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church, Franklin, KY. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Computerized Manufacturing & Machining. Daniel worked for Sealed Power and Franklin Precision Industry for 40+ years. He was a former member of the Human Rights Commission. Daniel enjoyed collecting case knives, fishing and spoiling his grandchildren. He was an avid UK basketball fan. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the Franklin Presbyterian Church, 201 North College Street, Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
