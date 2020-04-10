Gulf Shores - One of God's Angels departed this world on April 9, 2020. Danna (Spears) Wilson, a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister was a long time native of Scottsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky and was last living in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was born on January 17, 1954 in Russellville Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother; Doug Spears and Shirley (Pitchford) Spears. As the daughter of teachers she excelled in her studies and graduated from high school and college with honors. After graduation from Western Kentucky University in data processing she worked for Dollar General Store, moving on to Union Underwear as a computer operator and programmer. When General Motors moved the Corvette plant to Bowling Green Kentucky she was one of the first employees hired locally and worked as a programmer for over 30 years and retired from Electronic Data Systems.
She is survived by her husband William Michael Wilson, daughter Kathleen McKenna Griffin - husband Travis L. Griffin Jr; sister Debbie (Spears) Bashore - husband Robert Bashore, nephews, Ty Bashore, Trent Bashore - wife Trang Bashore. She will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green Kentucky after a private family ceremony. Her funeral service, provided by Broadway United Methodist Church, will be recorded and streamed online. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society in her honor.
