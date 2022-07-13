Bowling Green - Danny Bratcher, 86, of Bowling Green passed away July 9, 2022.

Danny was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Gann Bratcher and son, Ronnie Bratcher.

Danny was born and raised in Anna to the late Charlie and Eva Cox Bratcher. He raised his children in Indianapolis and then spent many years in Port Charlotte, Florida. Danny moved back to Bowling Green after the passing of his wife in 2013.

The experienced welder loved to tinker with mechanics and small engines including race cars. He was a compassionate man who loved his family, farm, and gardening. Besides being a dedicated bingo player, he was also a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers' Union and the Freemasons.

He is survived by his children, Michael Bratcher (Connie), Mark Bratcher (Nancy), Danielle Moody (Don), Kyle Bratcher, and Vickie Jeffries (Darrell) who he raised as his own. Danny is missed by his seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his dog Molly.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 3 p.m. at graveside at Fairview Cemetery. Family will be gathering Sunday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at the Anna Community Center, 4275 Anna Sandhill Road, Bowling Green, Ky. J.C. Kirby & Son funeral chapels assisted with local arrangements.