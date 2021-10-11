Russellville - Danny Coffman age 69 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. Graveside services for Danny Coffman will be conducted Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel will begin Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS