Bowling Green - Danny Copas, 80, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, January 31st, 2022.

Danny was a son of the late Bert and Viola Richey Copas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Gavin Taylor Hankins. Mr. Copas owned Danny Copas Excavating and also worked as a Diesel Mechanic at Whayne Supply Company.

Mr. Copas is survived by his wife, Judy Copas; six children, Robin Trunnell (Steve), Stacey Rabung (Gregg), Heather Adams (Wayne), Lisa Hankins (Danny), Roy Wingfield (Chacita), and J.E. McGonigal; sister, Willodean Deyoung; nine grandchildren, Ashley Brooke Cherry, Ross Allen, Lucas Allen, Caleb Hall, Lona Phelps, Nathan Wingfield, Megan Wingfield, Jacob McGonigal and Tucker McGonigal; and two great-grandchildren, Lillian Phelps and Hayleigh Phelps.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 7 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Monday at the funeral home.