...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central
Kentucky, including the following counties, in SOUTH CENTRAL
Kentucky, Logan. In south central Kentucky, Allen, Barren, Monroe,
Simpson and Warren.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM CST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 440 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bowling Green, Russellville, Scottsville, Tompkinsville, Plum
Springs, Memphis Junction, Crestmoor, Mount Victor, Franklin
and Auburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected, particularly in areas
between the Ohio River and Western Kentucky and Bluegrass
Parkways. Ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an
inch are possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet and snow
will be possible by Friday morning.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Bowling Green - Danny Copas, 80, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, January 31st, 2022.
Danny was a son of the late Bert and Viola Richey Copas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Gavin Taylor Hankins. Mr. Copas owned Danny Copas Excavating and also worked as a Diesel Mechanic at Whayne Supply Company.
Mr. Copas is survived by his wife, Judy Copas; six children, Robin Trunnell (Steve), Stacey Rabung (Gregg), Heather Adams (Wayne), Lisa Hankins (Danny), Roy Wingfield (Chacita), and J.E. McGonigal; sister, Willodean Deyoung; nine grandchildren, Ashley Brooke Cherry, Ross Allen, Lucas Allen, Caleb Hall, Lona Phelps, Nathan Wingfield, Megan Wingfield, Jacob McGonigal and Tucker McGonigal; and two great-grandchildren, Lillian Phelps and Hayleigh Phelps.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 7 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
