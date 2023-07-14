BOWLING GREEN – Danny Lee Turner,86, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at The Medical Center. Danny was a native of Warren Co. and born March 7, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Hazel Majors Turner, two sisters Jean Turner Doty and Wanda Sue Turner Denham and a brother Bobby Joe Turner. Danny was a member of Hillvue Heights Church. He was a 1955 graduate of Alvaton High School, where he was a standout on the basketball court, earning Kentucky All State honors his junior and senior years, as well as many District and Regional awards.
Danny retired from Holley Carburetor after forty-two years of service and remained close with his work family after retirement. His hobbies included attending car shows, collecting vintage cars and Case knives, as well as following WKU and University of Louisville Basketball. Survivors include two daughters Lisa Turner Elmore (Robert) and Lee Ann Turner Sowell (John). Four precious grandchildren John Austin Sowell (Whitney), Jackson Sowell (Allie), McKenzi White (Mason) and Bailee Sowell (Fiance Jamale). Four precious great-grandchildren Norah & Warren Sowell, Henry White and Amelia Sowell.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.
