BOWLING GREEN – Danny Lee Turner,86, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at The Medical Center. Danny was a native of Warren Co. and born March 7, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Hazel Majors Turner, two sisters Jean Turner Doty and Wanda Sue Turner Denham and a brother Bobby Joe Turner. Danny was a member of Hillvue Heights Church. He was a 1955 graduate of Alvaton High School, where he was a standout on the basketball court, earning Kentucky All State honors his junior and senior years, as well as many District and Regional awards.