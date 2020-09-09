Bowling Green - Danny Lloyd Lindsey, 57 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, September 8 at the Medical Center.
The Warren County native was a son of the late James Lloyd Lindsey and Juanita Embry Lindsey who survives. Danny was owner operator of Lindsey's Tree Service, a member of Iva Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
His survivors include his wife, Lisa Butler Lindsey; four children, Billy Lindsey (Nina), Aaron Lindsey, Jennifer Key (Jeremy) and Holli Paver (Karlo); seven grandchildren, three brothers, Lynn O'Neal, Lonnie Gene O'Neal (Vickie) and Dewayne Lindsey; one sister, Cindy Felts; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a "Walk Through" visitation at Iva Baptist Church on Saturday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with the service to follow with burial at Satterfield Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Mask will be required for the visitation at the church.