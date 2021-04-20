Bowling Green, KY – Danny M. Burton, age 63, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away at 7:00 AM on Sunday, April 18th, 2021 at his residence. Danny loved hard and had a heart of gold. Danny enjoyed hunting, riding his Harleys, and laughing with his best friend Dennis. Danny’s heart was most full when he was with his family, his children, his grandchildren and his dogs, Manny, and Maybelle. Danny was a dedicated employee of Atmos Energy for 43 years and loved his co-workers like family. Danny is survived by his three children, Kyle Burton, Tyler Burton (Jessica) and Hannah Burton; granddaughters, Paislee and Harper Burton, his sister, Tanya Lindsey and mother, Carol Burton.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Friday, April 23rd at 11:00 AM. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at 1118 Shetland Drive, 42104.