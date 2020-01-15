Bowling Green - Danny Murphy, 71, of Bowling Green passed away January 14, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Pineville, Kentucky native was born January 16, 1948 to the late Dan Murphy and Tressie Gray Baker. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Murray; grandson, Austin Wolfe; sister, Wanda Shell; and two brothers, Harold and Billy Murphy. Danny was an avid University of Kentucky and Bowling Green Purples basketball fan known affectionately as "OG". He retired as an outside contractor salesman at local lumber companies.
Survivors include his daughters, Michele Adams, Sylvia Baldock, Danielle Wolfe, and Suzi Thomas (Tony); step-daughter, Kristen Malone; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Jerry (Margie) and Ricky Baker (Jennifer); sisters, Geneva Calab (Bob) and Shirley Black; sisters-in-law, Anna and Debbie Murphy; former wife, Brenda Swift; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A celebration of Danny's life will be held Saturday, January 18 at 5 p.m. at Providence Knob Baptist Church with visitation from 4 until service time. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels.
