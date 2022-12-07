Bowling Green — Danny Lee Zoller, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022 following a lengthy illness.
Danny was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 13, 1940 to the late Harry Zoller and Lucille Kelly. Danny was raised in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Valley High School. While in high school he was a three sport Letterman as well as a member of the band.
He was a graduate of the University of Louisville and a lifelong Cardinal fan. While at the University of Louisville, he was an active member of Kappa Alpha Order and a member of the University Concert Band.
After college, he married Sue Ann Williams on January 19, 1963. He and Sue lived in Louisville, Kentucky until moving to Henderson, Kentucky, where he was the proprietor of "The Traditional Shop."
In 1982, Danny moved his family to Bowling Green where he would find his home and community. Danny purchased a territory of Safeguard Business Systems, a business he would own and run with the help of Sue, until his retirement in 2007. Danny participated in many organizations, always serving. He was president of the local chapter of Rotary International, president of his neighborhood association, and a member of State Street United Methodist Church.
An avid golfer, Danny enjoyed many rounds with Sue and their sons at Indian Hills Country Club, where he served on the board and as club president.
Danny is survived by his loving bride of 59 years, Sue Ann, and sons Lee (Holland), and grandsons, Keen and Harrison of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jeb (Kristi), and grandchildren, Stuart, ReeWilliams, and Grant of Columbia, South Carolina.
There will be a private service for the family December 9th, followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home. www.yokleytriblefuneralhome.com.
