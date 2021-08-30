Weather Alert

.Heavy rain is expected across much of Kentucky Tuesday and Tuesday night as the remnants of Ida interact with a stalled front. Expect total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Briefly intense rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kentucky, north central Kentucky, northwest Kentucky, and south central Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Scott, and Woodford. In north central Kentucky, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, and Washington. In northwest Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, and Warren. * From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning * Heavy rain expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. Localized flash flooding is possible where the most intense rainfall occurs. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&