Bowling Green – Danuta W. Smith, 98 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at her residence on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late Harvey Smith and is preceded in death by a daughter, Lucy Smith. Danuta was born in Warsaw, Poland and was a Holocaust survivor and served food to the WWII troops after being released. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. She was employed at Holley Automotive for 31 years. Her survivors are her two sons, Jimmy Smith and Danny Smith (Sandy); one grandson, Justin Smith; and a great granddaughter, Lucy Smith. There will be a graveside service held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.