BOWLING GREEN – Daphna Gilbert, age 90, passed away at her home in Bowling Green on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Daphna is the widow of the late Lawrence Butch Gilbert and the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clete Gabbard, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Gilbert. Daphna was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.
Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her children, Larry Gilbert (the late Sandy Gilbert), Leigh Ann Wheat (Rick), and Kelli Nicks (Harold); her sister, Sue Boring (Jerry); grandchildren, Rachel Wheat Jackson (Antwone) and Ethan Wheat; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with funeral service conducted at 1:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Big Reedy Christian Camp and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. A full obituary may be seen at www.jckirbyandson.com.
