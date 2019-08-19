Daphyne L. Holdcraft (Stuart) 88, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born September 23, 1930 to the late George and Amy Stuart. She is also preceded in death by her husband; Stacy Holdcraft, a granddaughter; Sandra, a great grandson; Daniel Jr, a son in law; Dennis Van Meter, brother; George W. Stuart, and two sisters; Gwen Zimmerman and Elaine Mattingly. She is survived is by a daughter and caregiver Bonnie Van Meter, sons; Terry wife Linda, Jeff and wife Pam, Steve, wife Sharon Holdcraft, seven grandchildren; Daniel Holdcraft, Susan Wickliff, Shawn Van Meter, Katina New, Jeffrey Holdcraft, Lauren Franey, and Eric Holdcraft, five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Services are private. Burial will be at Bowling Green Gardens.
