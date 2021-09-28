Bowling Green - Darcy Roberson was born in Bowling Green, KY to Rolando "Tiggie" Caise and Mary Roberson-Brookins on February 24, 1965. He transitioned this life on September 21, 2021 at his home. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Louisville, KY. For over 20 years he was employed at Scotts Waste Management Company in Bowling Green.
He was a great uncle to a host of nieces and nephews although he had no children. He was a kind soul who kept to himself but was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors. Darcy was a collector of many items. He enjoyed spending time at the Flea Markets and may come home with new items to start another collection. He loved to go fishing and and taking long walks.
Darcy leaves to cherish memories his brothers: Rodrekus Roberson, Ervin Roberson, Terry Carver and David Roberson; several other family and friends.
Services include: Visitation Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00am to 12:00pm and memorial service will follow at 12:00pm at New Bethel Baptist Church, 801 Church Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42159. Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.