Darlene Parys was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother that left this world at home on January 23, 2023 after a courageous fight with cancer. Darlene was born at home in Glandorf, Ohio on June 29, 1954.
Darlene was a child of 9 preceded in death by her parents Albert and Blanche and siblings Jim, Kenny, Mel, Sandy and survived by Joe, Barb, Janet, and Albert Jr.
Darlene met the love of her life, Tim, in high school. They married on April 5, 1975. Darlene and Tim spent their early years going on epic road-trips, snowmobile adventures, at Coldwater Lake, and babysitting their many nieces and nephews. Darlene was considered by most to be the life of the party and the fun aunt. Much of their nearly 48-year marriage was spent raising their four children Travis (Ashley), Tracy (Keith), Dustin (Meghan), and Holli.
During this time the family moved to Bristol, Virginia, Columbia, South Carolina and finally landed in Bowling Green in 1999. As her kids grew up, Darlene worked tirelessly for her family balancing household responsibilities, volunteering at school, and carting all four children to their activities. Regardless of how far or how many activities were going on at once, Darlene never missed an event even if it was just for an inning or song. She enjoyed many fun vacations with her family, the most memorable often included time spent by the ocean.
After her kids graduated from high school, Darlene began working as a bookkeeper at Sam’s Club. After 13 years, Darlene retired to spend time with her children and grandchildren Leo, Alice, Harrison and Amelija. Darlene enjoyed watching the kids swim and play at her house. She delighted in surprising them with special gifts and treats that made Grandma’s house everyone’s favorite. Darlene did not mince words and much preferred casual get togethers over formal events. She was lucky and won at cards, the lottery, and bingo more than most. Christmases were spent enjoying good food, drinks, and a spirited game of spades. Even though cancer is most unlucky of circumstances, she died at home surrounded by her family which for her was the ultimate jackpot.
Visitation will be Saturday January 28, 2023 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, followed by a Rosary Service at 5:00 PM.
