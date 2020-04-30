Evansville - Mrs. Darnell J. Granderson, entered into rest April 25, 2020 at her home in Evansville, Indiana. Born August 3, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Jewell and Allie Rebecca Jewell.
Darnell graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1969. She went on and graduated from Sullivan College. Darnell retired from Old National Bank after 40 years.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Fredrick, Harry, Ronnie Lee, and Kenneth Jewell, Sr. and one sister-in-law, Mary Jo Lindsey; and brothers-in-law, Houston Smith and Rev. Frank Sebree.
Darnell leaves to mourn and cherish memories, her husband, Wilber A. Granderson, Jr.; one son, Marcus Granderson (Kristalyn) of Houston, TX; one daughter, Jolie Granderson of Evansville; grandchildren, Kennedie Granderson, Maddox Granderson, and Lennox Granderson as well as one on the way; four brothers, William Howard Jewell (Tina), Jerry Jewell (Brenda), Mike Shipley all of Louisville, KY, and Gill Nunn of Virginia Beach, VA; three sisters, Cherry Rawls (Kip) of Conora, CA, Sharnell Smith of Bowling Green, KY, and Felisha Nunn of Auburn, KY; one brother-in-law, Larry Granderson (Julie) of Robinson, IL; sisters-in-law, Wilma Smith (Eugene) of Louisville, KY and Janet Sebree of Newburgh; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Thanks to the following Doctors: Jennifer Simoneaux, Noah Taylor, Vivian Cook, and Eric Goebel; nurses and everyone that provided health services to Darnell.
