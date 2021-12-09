Scottsville - Darrell Richards, age 61, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyline Hospital on December 7, 2021. He was born to Joe D. Richards and the late Mary (Alexander) Pippin on April 16, 1960.
Darrell was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his, family, his dog, Harley, and his cat, Kit Kat.
Survivors include his two daughters; Darelynn Moyer (Dustin), and Courtney Richards (Rob); father Joe D. Richards (Sudie Johnson); six grandchildren Jayleigh, Dausyn, Raelynn, Chloe, Mackenzie, and Makayla; and his sister Mary Jo Exposito. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen.
