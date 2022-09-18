Smiths Grove - Darrell Wayne Austin, 78 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Aaron Austin and Zeffie Wilson Austin. He was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Austin. Darrell served in the Army and Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a truck driver and a born again Christian.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife Deborah Austin; his children, Belinda Carol Bradley (Sam), Darrin William Austin and Ardessa Fields; six grandchildren, Dustin Milam, Chasity and Christy Austin, Bruce and Robert Gregory, Brandi Raby and Harley Woods; three great grandchildren, two sister, Mary Brown and Ruth Ann Tanzer, Several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Beech Grove Cemetery in Allen County with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Darrell's wishes were in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306
