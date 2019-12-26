Bowling Green - Darwin "Nick" Nicholas Murray, 77, of Bowling Green passed away, December 23, 2019. He was born July 25, 1942 to the late Ronald and Etta Murray. He was preceded in death by his son Andy Murray and eight brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife of 51 years Sylvia Murray; sons James Stevens and Daniel Murray; sister Betty Bryant; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.