Bowling Green - David A. Huffman, 67, of Bowling Green entered into rest Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Medical Center. David was born August 17, 1952 in Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Nola Huffman. David was homebuilder and owned Huffman Homes and a realtor with Coldwell Bankers.
He was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 45 years Martha Lynn (Joiner) Huffman, son Chris Huffman (Kelli) and daughter Ashley Huffman Wyatt (David) all of Bowling Green. Brother H. W. Huffman (Dorothy) of Louisville and six wonderful grandchildren, Addyson, Cooper, Bailey, Makenna, Gracie and Ella. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Living Hope Baptist Church Chapel, 1805 Westen Ave., funeral services will be PRIVATE and David chose to be cremated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Pregnancy Center c/o Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St. Bowling Green, KY 42104
