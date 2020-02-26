Bowling Green – David Alton Miller, age 84, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on December 27, 2019. The Bowling Green native, born April 22, 1935, was the son of the late Alton and Mary Miller and is preceded in death by two siblings, Charles and Johnny Miller.
He is survived by one daughter, Rhyia Miller of Dunedin, FL; one son, Bartley Miller; three grandchildren; five siblings, Carole Steen, Jerry Miller, Joe Miller (Sandy), Ronnie Miller (Paula) and Steve Miller (Debbie). David was a member of St. Bridgett Catholic Church, Las Vegas, NV.
Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bowling Green, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the church. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery immediately following mass.
