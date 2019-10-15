Rich Pond - David B. Runner, 93, of Rich Pond passed away October 14, 2019 at his residence.
The Rich Pond native was born April 10, 1926 to the late Jesse J. and Leola Hill Runner. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wavie Loafman Runner and grandson, Michael Runner. David was a World War II Navy veteran and farmer having won the Warren County Outstanding Young Farmer award in 1964. He was also an avid hunter, CB radio operator with the handle of "440," gunsmith, business owner, and a lifetime member of the NRA, and co-founder of the Warren County 4-H Junior Rifle program. David was charter member of the Warren County Utopia Club.
Survivors include his son, David Tom Runner (Denise); daughters, Marie Glasscock (Mitchell), Cindy Runner, and Julie Barry (Allan); grandchildren, Shelly Runner, Laura Dalton, Jennifer Glass, Ashlee Nicholson, Josh Brewer, Steven Brewer, Tim Brewer, Brent Barry, and Bryan Barry; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Phelps-Runner Family Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.