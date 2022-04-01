Bowling Green - David Blizzard left us while surrounded by his family on March 27, 2022. David was raised in central Florida. He spent years in Tennessee before moving to Kentucky with his wife. He is preceded in death by his father Johnny Mack and mother Carol. David loved his parents deeply and has missed them every day. His father instilled in him his strong work ethic and his love of music. David is survived by innumerable family members, friends, and co-workers who loved him. The most important of those being his wife, Erica, and his two very-loved and beautiful daughters, Hayley and Brittany. He is also survived by his big brother Johnny and Johnny's wife Lisa and daughter Megan. He is also very loved and respected by his three step-children and his in-laws.
David felt lucky every day to work for the incredible company he did, and he admired and deeply cared for all of his colleagues. David is known for his kindness, patience, humor and laughing with ease, technological savvy, being fearless in taking on new projects and hobbies, his openness to helping anyone, for regularly buying and distributing food and supplies to those who are homeless in his community down by the river, for volunteering his time when needed, for acknowledging his gratitude for every little thing, for celebrating and bragging on any and every talent and experience of his children and wife, for an incredibly intelligent mind, an exquisite smile, and for a devotion to his favorite musical bands and insisting there are none better. He also had a deep connection to and found joy in nature, fishing, and floating with his wife, and rocking out on his drums and playing them for his wife. He is a person that positively touches the lives of all who meet him. David and his wife love each other in a way that most dream about, with passion and fierceness and deep respect, and in a way that is irreplaceable. The loss of David is devastating to so many, but he will be celebrated forever. A celebration of his life will be planned in the future. For now, we all grieve his passing and revel in the good fortune of knowing him. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
