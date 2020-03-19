Fayetteville - David Brian Moore, Medical Doctor, was born in Bowling Green, KY and recently passed from this earth to his heavenly home. He and his wife, Patricia Moore, were happily married and resided in Fayetteville, North Carolina. David graduated from Bowling Green High School, May 1976.
