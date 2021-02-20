Bowling Green - David Chowning Capps, (71) passed Friday evening, February 19, 2021 following a lengthy hospitalization.
He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin Capps and Emma Gene "Chowning" Capps (26 July 1917 -- 31 January 2003) of Willow Grove, TN and his uncle, Chattin Davidson (Elizabeth "Libby" Brockman) Chowning (21 September 1915 -- 1 May 2003; who settled in Burkesville, KY) in namesake honor of his mother's only brother to live to adulthood.
David is survived by two sisters – Sharon (Bob) Howell of Shelbyville, KY, their two daughters and children Kimberly (Brett) Reese – son Clayton of Shelbyville, KY and Christy (Titus) Riner and children, Nita and Ike, also of Shelbyville, KY; and Virginia (Ron) Pyzola, of Russellville, KY and their two daughters – Stephanie Pyzola and husband Dan Weber of Louisville, KY and Sarah Elizabeth Pyzola of Bowling Green, KY.
David was a former employee of Desa International for over 25 years; prior to that, a rural motor carrier (10 + years) for the Bowling Green "Daily Newspaper." David also had his private pilot license and for a number of years worked part-time at the Bowling Green Airport due to his love of aviation.
David was a baptized member of the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, KY. David was a devoted son, brother, and uncle whose gentle spirit and quiet humor will be a great loss to all those who loved and knew him.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 24 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those who wish to honor David in person at the visitation must wear a mask or facial covering and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.