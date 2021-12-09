Bowling Green - David "Duncan" Faxon, 74, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Tandy A. Faxon and June Duncan Faxon and was preceded in death by a brother, Mark T. Faxon.
Mr. Faxon was an accountant with the Grants and Contracts Department at Western Kentucky University and was previously employed by Merrill Lynch and American National Bank. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University holding a bachelor's degree and was a member of First Baptist Church where he was the Sunday School teacher for the Men's Bible Class.
Survivors include a niece, Sarah J. Faxon (Jason Adcock); nephew, Michael T. Faxon; his sister-in-law, Julie B. Faxon; several cousins; many special friends including Randy Deere, Rick and Rob Parrent and Stan Markham.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and again on Monday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church or The American Cancer Society.
