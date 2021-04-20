Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures are expected to range from 32-35 degrees late tonight into early Thursday morning. * WHERE...Parts of south-central Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills this morning will be in the lower and middle 20s Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. &&