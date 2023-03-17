BOWLING GREEN – David Earl Jones, age 84, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on March 16, 2023.
The Warren County native was born to the late Charlie and Rosatta (Wilson) Jones.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Danny Jones, three sisters; Marie Rogers, Charline Jones, and Jeanetta Dalisinky, and three brothers; Paul Jones, Joe Jones, and Bobby Jones.
A true Kentucky boy at heart, David loved all things outdoors and enjoyed working his large garden. He worked as a truck driver for many years and was known as ‘Deacon’ over the road.
When David wasn’t working he spent his time at home with the ones he loved most.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Lucille Jones. Three sons; James Jones (Shelia), Terry Jones (Cecilia), and William Jones, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 and from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday with funeral service conducted at 11 a.m., all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.