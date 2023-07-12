TRUMANN – Mr. David Earl Young of Trumann departed this life on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Rector Nursing and Rehab in Rector, AR, at the age of 83 years. He was born September 24, 1939 in Warren County, Kentucky to the late Homer and Novis Jones Young. He married Onita Ann Mitchell on June 13, 1959 and had been a resident of Trumann since 2005.
Mr. Young was a member of Northside church of Christ in Jonesboro. Mr. Young spent the majority of his professional career in sales in the food service industry with Robert Orr SYSCO. In his later years, Mr. Young preached the gospel to congregations in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. He also enjoyed reading, telling jokes and stories, travel with family, Kentucky Wildcat basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Onita Young; daughter, Anna Jean Glover; and sister, Wanda Pennington. Survivors include granddaughter, JaNae Glover Moody and husband Travis of Jonesboro; grandson Ethan Glover of Jonesboro; great-grandsons, Zeke and Creed Moody of Jonesboro; sister, Wilma Blankenship of Bowling Green, KY; brother, Darel Young and wife Emma of Bowling Green, KY; son-in-law, Nolan Glover and wife Janis of Kennett, MO.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, July 12th, at 10:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Webb and Nolan Glover officiating.
Burial will follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery in Jonesboro. Pallbearers will be Wade Martin, Ricky Woods, Jeff Long, Michael Fasulo, Ethan Glover and Travis Moody. Honorary pallbearers are Zeke Moody and Creed Moody.
