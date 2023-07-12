TRUMANN – Mr. David Earl Young of Trumann departed this life on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Rector Nursing and Rehab in Rector, AR, at the age of 83 years. He was born September 24, 1939 in Warren County, Kentucky to the late Homer and Novis Jones Young. He married Onita Ann Mitchell on June 13, 1959 and had been a resident of Trumann since 2005.