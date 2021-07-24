Bowling Green - David Ellis Beals, age 82, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was born December 21, 1938 to the late Ellis and Eloise (Smith) Beals. He was a member of Riverside Christian Church, an avid Western Kentucky Hilltopper fan and loved his family dearly. David retired from 3M Outdoor Advertising in Nashville, Tennessee after 37 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Beals; a sister, Edwina Beals Hix; a brother-in-law, O.N. Elkin; and mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Virginia Pearson.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife, Glenda (Pearson) Beals; a daughter, Sandra Beals Parman; granddaughter, Jennifer Parman Lasrithammavan (Von); a great-granddaughter, Katelyn Grace Lasrithammavan; a sister, Thelma Beals Elkin; sister-in-law, Patsy Pearson Velich; brother-in-law's, Jerry Pearson and Carlton Hix; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, July 26 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Tuesday, July 27 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Mr. Beals' funeral service will be Tuesday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to Riverside Christian Church, The American Cancer Society, and Hospice of Southern Kentucky.