Rockfield - David Fitzgerald, 78, died in Rockfield, March 27, 2020. Cone Funeral Home, Bowling Green
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit accuses officers of framing Logan man for murder
- 12 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Warren County; state death total now 8
- Coronavirus cases in Kentucky rise to 103
- Beshear orders nonessential businesses to close
- Restaurant, bar workers coping after loss of job in COVID-19 outbreak
- Paul pushes different approach to pandemic
- Quarantine birthday: Family puts on virtual party for 1-year-old son
- Robert Clarence Geoghegan
- Corvette plant to shut down Friday for 'deep cleaning'
- Ashlyn Marie McGehee
Commented