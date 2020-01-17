Bowling Green - David Franklin Basham, 77, died January 16, 2020 at his home in Anna, KY. He was born to the late Vaughn and Mary Basham on March 28, 1942 in Warren County, KY. Survivors include; daughter, Nicohl Danielle Siegert (Randall Powell) of Bowling Green; sister, Virginia Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by brother, Melvin Basham; sisters, Geraldine Young, Lucille McClard, and Ollie Elizabeth Basham.
He was a Vietnam veteran, graduate of Richardsville High School, and a master brick mason for Simon Masonry. His main hobby was being a handyman on his farm.
A private ceremony will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
