David L. Williams, 87, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Hopkins Care and Rehab in Woodburn.
The Warren County native was born March 20, 1936, a son of the late Creer Dick Williams and Gladys Conkin Williams and was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nell Bryson Williams; his brother, Marvin Williams and three sisters, Rachel Schureck, Margaret Fox and Sarah Lewis.
He was the owner and operator of Crossroads Market at Highway 231W and 259 for over twenty years. He was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Glenn Williams (Mimi); a sister, Martha Smith; a brother, Ken Williams; two grandchildren, Katie Williams and Alyssa Williams; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services are scheduled for 3:00 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, Tuesday at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.