Campbellsville - David Lee Harrison, son of the late Charles Lee "Cotton" Harrison and Joan Wintsch Harrison, was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky on June 27, 1951. He died at 8:05 P.M., Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee at age 71.
David professed faith in Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was united in marriage to Patty Lynn Kearney on June 1, 1974.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Kearney Harrison of Bowling Green, his daughter and son-in-law, Natalie Harrison Cline and Robbie Cline, and his grandsons, Harrison Cline and Collin Cline of Gallatin, Tennessee.
David graduated from Campbellsville High School (1969) and the University of Kentucky (1974) and was a career accountant. A whiz with numbers, he was known for his ability to be a human calculator. David was also an avid sports fan and kept everyone up to date on the latest sports news and statistics, particularly for his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. David enjoyed puzzles, games, mapping out his family's journeys and trying new restaurants. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family and cheering on his daughter and grandsons. His gentle "I love yous" and hugs from his tall, comforting frame will stay with us always.
VISITATION: 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M., January 6, 2022 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
FUNERAL SERVICE: 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville
BURIAL: Campbellsville Memorial Gardens
EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY REQUESTED TO BE DONATIONS TO GIDEON BIBLES AND MAY BE MADE AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.