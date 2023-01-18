BOWLING GREEN - David Lee Still, age 74, passed away December 21, 2022. The Warren County native was born to the late Stanford and Dorothy Still. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna (Overstreet) Still, one sister, Clara Cooper Ford, and brother Michael Still.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Annello Still, one sister, Pat Kupferer (Bob) of Lillian, Alabama, nephews, Brent (Terri) Cooper, Brian Cooper, and several other nieces and nephews.
David was a 1966 graduate of Bowling Green High School and also attended BG Business College. He was a proud Vietnam veteran who received 3 purple hearts while serving our country in the Army, and was also a retired firefighter from the Bowling Green Fire Department.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but especially loved to build Figure 8 race cars at Beech Bend, and was a former Motocross champion. David was a former used car dealer and loved to cheer on the UK Wildcats basketball team.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
