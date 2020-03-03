Auburn - David Lewis Madison age 64 of Bowling Green, KY passed away February 29, 2020 in the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. David was born May 4, 1955 in Russellville, KY to the late Ernest Lewis Madison and Juanita Allen Madison. David is a long time member Liberty Baptist Church and had worked at the WFKN radio station until 1990. He is preceded in death by his infant brother John Allen Madison. Survived By: Mother: Juanita Allen Madison Sister: Nancy Brand and husband Marcus of Bowling Green, KY Nieces: Stephanie McMurrin and husband Taylor of Atlanta, GA Lizzie McCubbins and husband Tyler of Charleston, SC Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Funeral Services for David Madison will be conducted 1 PM March 5, 2020 in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Brian Powell and Bro. Nick Stamps officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel and 8 AM until the fune ral hour at 1 PM Thursday. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church or First Baptist Church of Bowling Green. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
