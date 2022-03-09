Scottsville - David Lewis Williams, age 85, died Wednesday March 9, 2022 at the Cal Turner Rehab and Special Care in Scottsville, KY.
Born in Scottsville on December 2, 1936 to the late Buel T Williams and Annice Pauline Hinton Williams he graduated from Allen Co High in 1956 and received a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green Business College in 1960. David was a dedicated member of Scottsville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 49 years, The Gideons International and the Scottsville Fire Department serving for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nannette Williams of Scottsville, his son David Scott Williams (Lisa) of Scottsville, three grandsons, Joshua David Williams (Lauren), Matthew Scott Williams, and Phillip Austin Williams (Julia), his great granddaughter Caroline and sister-in-law Harriette Wilson of Orange City, FL.
Visitation will be Thursday March 10, 2022 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the Scottsville Baptist Church and Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church.
Funeral Services will be Friday March 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Scottsville Baptist Church with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
In leu of flowers the family has requested donations to The Gideons International and Scottsville Baptist Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.