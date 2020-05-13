Bowling Green - David Merrill Coverdale, 69, passed away on May 12, 2020.
David was born November 22, 1950 in Annapolis, MD. He died peacefully at Greenview Hospital from vascular complications. Following open heart surgery on Feb. 6, 2020 and a stroke affecting his speech, he had returned to live downtown near his beloved Fountain Square.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Keith Merrill Coverdale MD and Jean Wycoff Coverdale and brother-in-law, Wade Webb. He is survived by his daughter, Melinda Catherine Fry (Brent) and grandchildren, Mason and Lily. He leaves behind 3 sisters: Margaret Webb and her daughters, Sarah and Allison Webb; Jane Ann Bradford and her daughters, Merrill Harper (Ethan) and Madison Bradford; and Janice Coverdale MD (Louis Schroeder MD) and their children, Kate Schroeder (Daniel Wurzer) & Jack Schroeder. He greatly enjoyed his extended family of cousins, grand nieces & nephews.
David will be especially missed by his many friends in Bowling Green, including Ben Harris. Their concern and support for David is truly appreciated.
David graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1968 and attended Hanover College & Western Kentucky University. His career started in store management in Louisville, KY.
He returned to Bowling Green to work with Minit Mart and later Barnes and Noble as Asst. Manager for visiting authors, book signings and events. David served on the boards of the Warren County Library, BGMU and the Bowling Green Board of Adjustment, for which he was awarded Honorary Kentucky Colonel.
In retirement, David cared for his parents at home until their deaths. He was a deacon and an elder in The Presbyterian Church, and will be interred in the Chapel Columbarium. He loved music and sang in the choir. David's passion in recent years has been helping the homeless. He volunteered as the church's director of the ROOM IN THE INN and dedicated his time to supporting those most in need.
David will be remembered for his great love of reading, his wit and humor, and his affable nature. Conversations with David will be recalled and shared for years to come.
Donations in David's memory, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State St., Bowling Green, KY. 42101 (specify THE ROOM IN THE INN, if desired).
David sought to convey his deepest gratitude for the dedicated staff, therapists, nurses and doctors involved in his care, and any support to this vital community is likewise welcomed!
J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. A gathering of friends and family, near and far, will be held at a later date to be announced.
