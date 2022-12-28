Bowling Green – David Michael “Mike” August, 74, passed away December 25, 2022 at his residence. Mike was the son of the late David Lewis and Margaret Dora (Smalley) August.
He was born in Findlay, OH on February 16, 1948.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife Jan Elaine August. Mike was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam.
He was retired from the United States Postal Service. Mike loved the outdoors, hunting and taking care of his apple orchard. He was a family man who loved his grandkids. Mike was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church, serving with the Sunday Night Small Groups, Grief Support Group, the Hopkins Nursing Home Ministry, and the Adult 6 Sunday School Class.
Mike is survived by a daughter Margaret Renee Klusman (Matthew), his son Matthew Michael August (Gina) 4 sisters; Vicki Lane (Ken), Suzanne Dye (Paris), Jane August, and Deborah Boger (Jim), 3 brothers; Allen August (Alice), Andrew August, and Larry August, 6 grandchildren; Chloe Klusman, Ella Klusman, Zane Klusman, Ruby Klusman, Jonah August, and Valerie August, many nieces, nephews, and a very good friend, Vickie Smith.
Funeral services will be 12:00 PM (CST) Friday, December 30, 2022 at Woodburn Baptist Church, 600 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, Woodburn, KY with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
Visitation at the church will be Friday from 10:00 AM (CST) until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Woodburn Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.