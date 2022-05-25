Bowling Green - David Michael Patton, age 64, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1957 in New Castle, Indiana to the late David Warren Patton and Lydia May (Burris) Patton.
He was a proud United States Navy Veteran and was a carpenter by trade.
His survivors include his wife, Renee (Ochocki) Patton; sons, David Michael Patton, Jr., Terry Lee Zweig, Jr., James William Zweig, and Cole McFadin; daughters, Amber Dawn Kirby (Aaron), and Natalee Schwalb (Blake); sisters, Kathy Lucas (Greg), and Debbie Cook (Darcy); grandchildren, Anthony Patton, Bryson Burch, Sabastian Philpott, Lydia Kirby and Lillie Ann Patton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.